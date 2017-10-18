Six fishermen missing after trawler capsizes off the east coast of Australia

Six fishermen are still missing after their boat capsized near the town of Seventeen Seventy. A seventh man has been rescued

Six men are still missing after their trawler Dianne capsized off the east coast of Australia on Monday (16 October) at 7.30pm local time.

The trawler was fitted with a life raft but it’s believed it was not deployed.

The missing men have been named as Zach Feeney, 28, Eli Tonks, 39, Adam Hoffman, 30, Ben Leahy, aged 45, Adam Bidner, 33 and Chris Sammut, 34.

A seventh man, Ruben McDornan, 32, was rescued after a passing yacht spotted him clinging to the trawler’s hull, according to The Courier Mail .

McDornan had been clinging to the hull for six hours.

Search teams were at the scene to look for the six missing men, but didn’t manage to locate them among the debris.

The bad weather conditions in the Bustard Bay area, where the trawler sank, have made the search for the fishermen difficult and at 2.25pm on Tuesday (17 October) the search helicopter reported it had been stood down.

Gladstone police station search and rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Jeff Barnett said that the weather conditions were not favourable.

The Courier Mail reports Barnett saying: “Once the timeframe for survival has expired we will maintain a search for potential survivors in the hope they have managed to get to an area we haven’t got to. That will continue.

“At this stage planning is underway for continued air and surface searches but it will be on a slightly different scale in slightly different areas, depending on weather and what information comes with regard to debris and drift.

“We have already started planning for the search and recovery phase.”