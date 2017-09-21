Sleek and sporty: First look at the new F-Line Fairline 33

British luxury boat builder, Fairline Yachts said it has already received over a dozen orders for the new Fairline 33 - the first in its F-Line series

Fairline Yachts has revealed the first image of its brand new day boat – the Fairline 33.

The motor yacht will be the first model in its new F-Line series, and will launch in early 2019.

Prices start from £210,000 (excluding taxes).

The sleek looking Fairline 33 has already generated a lot of interest: to date, the British luxury boat builder has received more than a dozen orders.

The new day boat will have an expansive foredeck sunbathing area, an open plan forward cabin and fold down transom. It will also be light and airy, with wrap around windows.

This is the latest Fairline designed by Alberto Mancini – recently crowned Yacht Designer of the Year at the highly prestigious World Yacht Trophies at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

The firm also won the best exterior design in the 50-80ft yachts category for its newly-launched Targa 63 GTO.

The Fairline 33 draws on the company’s strong heritage of producing fun and exciting day boats, but features luxurious styling cues synonymous with Alberto Mancini.

The entry-level model will feature a single stern drive engine from Volvo Penta with the option to upgrade to twin diesels.

For even greater performance, twin V8 petrol engines will be available for those that seek high performance from their boating.

Commenting on the Fairline 33, the head of design at Fairline Yachts, Andrew Pope, said the new day boat was pure Fairline DNA.

“Inspired by our long heritage in designing and building sub-40ft yachts, we are pleased to make public our first, exciting, compact day boat which will further broaden the appeal of the Fairline brand,” he said.

“This stylish day boat embraces outdoor living and will feature an expansive foredeck sunbathing area, open plan forward cabin and innovative fold down transom,” explained Pope.

“The wrap around windows offer a light and airy feel and hand-crafted details add luxury. The design clearly draws on Fairline’s core DNA but with a very modern twist and, of course, offers the robust seakeeping we are known the world over for,” added the head of design.

The announcement of a new F-Line series comes as Fairline Yachts unveiled plans for a new manufacturing facility in the UK.

The shore side premises will be used to build larger yachts over 70-ft, while the firm will continue building smaller motor yachts at its Oundle, Northamptonshire site.