Southampton woman found dead in Majorca marina

Christina Marston, 43, was discovered in the water at Club de Mar, Majorca, on 30 December following a four-hour search by divers and the Civil Guard.

It is understood her husband had reported her missing to authorities when he awoke in the morning to find her missing.

According to some reports, authorities have CCTV footage which shows the woman was alone when she fell into the water.

Christina Marston was originally from Southampton, Hampshire, and is understood to have lived on a boat with her husband.

An autopsy will be carried out on the body.