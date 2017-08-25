St Davids RNLI rescue woman after she falls 30ft onto rocks at Carred Y Barcud

St Davids RNLI and the UK Coastguard were deployed to assist a woman who had fallen onto rocks near Caerfai beach in Wales
St Davids RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched shortly after 1.35pm on Thursday (24 August) to assist a woman who had who had fallen approximately 30ft onto rocks at Carred Y Barcud near Caerfai beach in Wales.
The inshore lifeboat was joined by the UK Coastguard teams from St Davids and Broad Haven together with a coastguard rescue helicopter R187.
The helicopter lowered their paramedic to assess the woman and they decided to winch the casualty to Morrison Hospital in Swansea.
It is not yet known if the woman has sustained serious injuries.
St Davids RNLI inshore boat was back at the station at 4pm.