Stay away from Seaford! Coastguard warning after third cliff fall

The UK Coastguard is warning the public to stay away from the cliff edges at Seaford in East Sussex after three cliff falls in the last two days.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said that despite issuing a number of warnings about the instability of the cliffs, people are still getting close to the edge.

Following each cliff fall, there has been extensive searches by the crew of the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lydd, along with the East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS), Sussex Police and Newhaven and Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Teams in case anyone had become trapped.

There are no reports of anyone being found.

The UK Coastguard said that the area is “extremely unstable” and is warning of the possibility of more cliff falls. It has previously issued warnings to people who are arriving on the site to take dramatic photos of themselves on the dangerous cliff edge.

Graham Easton from the UK Coastguard said: “Keep well away from the cliff edges and likewise keep clear of the areas below the cliffs as well as there is the potential for more cliff falls, especially at Seaford.”

“The photos of the cliff falls and the cracks in the cliff are certainly dramatic but don’t risk your life for a good picture, there are plenty of images you can view safely on news and social media channels and we urge you to keep yourself and those with you a safe distance from danger while visiting the coast,” he continued.

“Not only are people risking their own lives by going close to the edge, they are also risking the lives of coastguards and other emergency services who would go in and rescue them if they got into difficulty,” stressed Easton.

“This is an extremely unstable area and without doubt, lives are being put at risk,” added the UK Coastguard spokesman.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has today (23 June) launched a new coastal safety website ahead of the busy summer period.

It gives safety advice on how to enjoy the UK coastline, without getting into difficulty.

It also reminds visitors to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if they see anyone in danger.