Brace yourself for the arrival of Storm Doris

With the arrival of Storm Doris tomorrow, the Met Office has issued an Amber National Severe Weather Warning for up to 80mph wind

Strong winds, rain and some snow are expected to hit the UK tomorrow (23 February 2017) with the arrival of Storm Doris.

The deep low pressure system developing in the Atlantic is expected to track across Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland.

It will bring strong winds of up to 80 mph, heavy rain and some snow at higher levels.

The Met Office has issued an Amber National Severe Weather Warning for wind with gusts expected to reach 60-70 mph in northern England and Wales with the chance of some isolated gusts of up to 80mph.

Elsewhere across the UK, it will still be windy, with widespread gusts of 50-60 mph expected in central England and Wales.

A Yellow weather warning is in place for these regions.

The Met Office said that as well as heavy rain in central parts of the UK, Storm Doris is likely to bring snow to the far north of England and for much of Scotland.

A Yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of north England and large parts of Scotland.

Additionally, a Yellow warning for rain has been issued for Northern Ireland over tonight and into tomorrow when up to 30mm of rain could fall.

Commenting on the arrival of Storm Doris, chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “We have named Storm Doris as we expect winds of up to 80mph, heavy rain and some snowfall to cause disruption across some central and northern parts of the UK on Thursday.”

“Currently the most likely track of the low pressure system is across Northern Ireland and northern England and we expect to see the strongest winds in the north of Wales and central England,” he explained.

“As well as heavy rain, as the low pressure system moves eastwards it will draw down cold air from the north which will cause some of this precipitation to fall as snow across parts of northern England and Scotland,” said Willington.

“It will be a very unsettled day of weather so make sure you keep up to date with your local forecast and any weather warnings for your area,” he advised.

As the low pressure moves eastwards over the North Sea later on Thursday the winds will ease and more showery conditions will follow in the north.

There is a chance of hail and lightning mixed in with these showers in the northwest tomorrow night into Friday morning.

Drier and calmer conditions are expected by Friday, with just a relatively weak band of rain crossing eastwards through the morning.