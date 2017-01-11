Strong recovery: Fairline Yachts sells 10 boats in the first hour of the London Boat Show

Brought out of administration just over a year ago, Fairline Yachts is now looking stronger than ever in its 50th anniversary year. How many of these Fairline models do you remember?

As Fairline Yachts prepares to celebrate its 50th year, the luxury boat builder believes it is in its strongest position in six years.

Announcing that the firm had sold 10 boats in the first hour of the London Boat Show 2017, managing director Russell Currie said the company had a strong order book.

Reflecting on the last 12 months, Currie said Fairline Yachts had gone from employing zero people to 227, and that it had sold 75 boats worldwide since January 2016.

Watch Fairline Yacht’s 50th anniversary film below

This is certainly a reversal of fortunes for the Northamptonshire-based boat builder, which didn’t even put in an appearance at the 2016 London Boat Show after Fairline Boats went into administration in December 2015.

The company was later brought out of administration by Russian investors Alexander Volov and Igor Glyanenko in January 2016 and renamed Fairline Yachts.

It then made a public comeback at the Miami Boat Show in February 2016, displaying the Fairline Targa 53GT and Targa 48 Open.

In March 2016, Fairline Yachts started production of the new Targa 48 GT, which costs £500,000.

This was followed by the debut of the Targa 53 OPEN at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

The decision by the UK public to leave the EU in June 2016 has also had a positive impact, with growth in the US market for Fairline Yachts – especially as post-Brexit, boats are up to 20% cheaper for American customers.

In 2017, Fairline Yachts will build 50 yachts to mark its anniversary year.

It will also be launching the new Squadron 53 at Boot Düsseldorf on 21 January 2017.

Two new models are also planned – a smaller version of the Targa 43 OPEN – the T480, and the Targa 63 GTO which will launch at Cannes.

The British luxury boat manufacturer has also released a new brand film in honour of its year.

The film showcases Fairline’s passion for perfection, beauty and performance.

It brings to life Fairline’s rich history of building timeless, classic yachts, its dedication to exceptional British craftsmanship, the exquisite materials chosen, its investment in cutting edge innovation, design and technology and the attention paid to ensure every perfect detail.

The brand film is one of Fairline’s Golden Moments for 2017.