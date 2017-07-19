Sunseeker announces line-up for Monaco Yacht Show

As Sunseeker continues to perform well in the superyacht market, the Poole-based boat builder unveils its line-up for the Monaco Yacht Show

Luxury British boat builder, Sunseeker, has announced that it’s delivered another eight yachts over 100-feet in the last year.

Since it entered this particularly sector of the superyacht market in 2001, the company has sold more than 120 motor yachts of this size.

The news comes as Sunseeker unveils its line up for September’s Monaco Yacht Show.

The iconic British brand will be showcasing its 131, 116 and 95 Yachts at the exclusive Sunseeker lounge in front of the prestigious Yacht Club de Monaco.

131 Yacht

According to Sunseeker, demand for the tri-deck 131 Yacht has proven to be unprecedented since its introduction in 2016.

So far, 10 have been sold to customers around the world, each one unique to its owner’s requirements.

The largest of five new models launched by Sunseeker last year, the 131 Yacht enables its owner to tailor every element of the interior design and layout to their personal preferences via Sunseeker’s unique ‘Bespoke’ service.

Whatever the preferences of the owner, the 131’s interior spaces are both voluminous and light.

This is down to the feature glass throughout the decks, especially within the master stateroom, saloon and upper saloon which creates a light-filled environment for owners and guests.

Standard guest configuration is for 10 people in five cabins, with scope for up to 12 to be accommodated depending on the layout and options selected.

Exterior deck arrangements use deep lounge style seating to provide the ultimate in comfort for owners and their guests.

In addition to this, the external skydeck and upper deck aft cockpit have been lengthened by approximately two metres over and above the previous 40-metre yacht, creating additional deck space, accommodating new bar and seating layouts.

Lower down, the spacious garage can accommodate a tender of up to six metres in length, plus two PWCs (jet-skis).

Based on the classic Sunseeker deep V hull, this large tri-deck yacht has a top speed of 23-knots. At 10-knots it has an extended cruising range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Build time for each new 131 Yacht is around one year, with capacity in place to have up to four yachts in build simultaneously.

116 Yacht

With its elegant lines, open plan layout and stylish interior, the 116 Yacht epitomises the next generation of larger superyachts.

Based on the classic Sunseeker deep V hull, the 116 has a top speed of 26 knots and has an extended cursing range of 1,250 nautical miles when operated at 10 knots.

The yacht has distinct rakish looks and a unique design layout. Its foredeck has been developed into a whole entertainment area, with optional large hot tub.

Its flybridge boasts a full width, retractable sunroof and an exceptionally generous seating and dining area, with an expansive wet bar, sun-loungers, companion helm seating and optional hot tub.

An electronically operated carbon fibre gull-wing door also provides easy access for crew from the wheelhouse to the exterior side deck.

Inside, the 116 Yacht’s most eye-catching new design feature includes floor to ceiling glazing in the full beam master stateroom, creating bigger and brighter owner’s accommodation affording maximum privacy.

Full height glass in the saloon also combines with sleek cut away deck bulwarks to flood the living accommodation with natural daylight.

Like the 131 Yacht, the 116’s interior can be tailored to the needs of the owner.

Standard guest configuration is for 10 guests in 5 cabins, with scope for up to 12 to be accommodated depending on the layout and options selected.

Continued below…

95 Yacht

The 95 Yacht combines a superyacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category.

A standout feature is its unique main deck layout with a special master cabin triplex configuration, offering even greater flexibility and space.

With the luxurious master stateroom berth on the main deck, a forward staircase leads to a mid-level dressing area and en-suite.

The raised pilot house offers greater flexibility contributing to the more expansive main deck layout.

Above deck, the spacious flybridge is well equipped with a second helm, bar, optional hot tub and plenty of seating for guests.

As with all Sunseeker’s new models in 2016, the 95 Yacht is based on the classic deep V hull.

Sunseeker International will also be showcasing its exclusive range of merchandise, named the ‘Sunseeker Collection’ at the Monaco Yacht Show.

Featuring a selection of clothing, leather goods and accessories, the Sunseeker Collection will be on-display on the firm’s stand during the show, which runs from 27-30 September.