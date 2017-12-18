Two Sunseeker apprentices achieve royal recognition at the annual Queen’s Silver Medal competition

Marine Electrical Engineer Louis Castle has won the Queen's Silver Medal whilst Marine Mechanical Engineer Jacob Clark won the runner up prize

Two Sunseeker apprentices have achieved recognition at the annual and long-standing Queen’s Silver Medal competition, facilitated by the Worshipful Company of Shipwrights.

Marine Electrical Engineer, Louis Castle, now working as a Test and Commissioning Engineer, has won the top prize – the Queen’s Silver Medal whilst Jacob Clark, a Marine Mechanical Engineer, now working as a Warranty Field Service Engineer, has won the runner up prize.

Jacob and Louis were selected as part of a group of 18 to attend the arduous assessment and personal development week at Kielder Water, Northumberland. Following the week’s assessment, both were then drawn in the final shortlist, six of which were all interviewed at Ironmongers Hall, London, by a panel of senior shipwrights from across the UK ship and boat building sector.

Continues below…

Alex Bowman, Talent Manager, said of the royal recognition: “The Queen’s Silver Medal competition provides an advanced personal development opportunity for marine apprentices that money can’t buy. Winning the medal is the ultimate accolade for a marine apprentice and it supports the retention and succession of talent within the marine sector. I’m delighted for Louis, Jacob and all the other winners. Those that were shortlisted have developed personally and the medal continues to be a sought after achievement by Sunseeker apprentices.”

The Queen’s Silver Medal competition was established in 1944 and has been administered by the Worshipful Company of Shipwrights since 1978. The Patron of the Shipwrights continues to be Her Majesty the Queen, with the Permanent Master HRH The Prince of Wales.

Sunseeker has been developing apprentices for 35 years; the company currently supports over 116 through its programme and recruits up to 40 new apprentices each year.