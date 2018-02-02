Sunseeker fills 91% of its order book for 2018 and reveals details of Red Bull sportsboat

Sunseeker CEO Phil Popham confirms 91% of order slots are filled for this year and orders are already stacking up well for 2019

CEO of Sunseeker Phil Popham has confirmed 91% of order slots for 2018 have been filled and 25% are already filled for 2019.

The latest launches from the Poole-based boat manufacturer are stacking up well with 15 orders placed for the Predator 74 and 18 orders taken for the Predator 50. Both boats were shown at Boot Dusseldorf in January 2018.

Popham also commented on the new partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies that will see the two companies work together on a range of high-performance sportsboats. “Sunseeker, in partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, will next year launch a new sportsboat between 30 and 50 feet,” he added. “The sportsboat will use Formula 1 technology but take Sunseeker back to its performance heritage. The sportsboats will be manufactured at Sunseeker’s manufacturing facilities in Poole.”

Popham also confirmed 12 new models will be launched over the next three years.

Sunseeker also announced at this year’s London Boat Show that the company is an official partner of the FIFA World Cup 2018.