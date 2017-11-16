Sunseeker International, Fairline Yachts and Princess Yachts bag four gongs at the IBI-METSTRADE Boat Builder Awards 2017

Success for British brands Sunseeker International, Fairline Yachts and Princess Yachts at the IBI-METSTRADE Boat Builder Awards 2017



It was a hugely successful night for luxury British yacht brands Sunseeker International, Fairline Yachts and Princess Yachts at the 3rd edition of the IBI-METSTRADE Boat Builder Awards 2017 as they picked up four of the nine awards presented on the night.

Sunseeker International won both awards they were nominated for: Innovative On-Board Design Solution awarded for their Manhattan 52 Beach Club concept and Best Apprenticeship and Training Scheme award. Alex Bowman, Talent Manager at Sunseeker, was there to collect the awards.

Fairline Yachts, represented by Karl Gilding, Fairline Business Development Director, collected the Boat Builder International Distributor/Dealer Development award.

There was recognition too for David King, Princess Yachts’ co-founder, who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

IBI Publishing Director, Nick Hopkinson, said in his citation: “I’m sure we would all agree that David is one of the industry’s great visionaries who built a globally recognised brand through enormous personal commitment during more than fifty years of involvement in all aspects of the business. He is a real boater and product developer with an understanding that is totally unique among his peers.”

British Marine’s Chief Executive, Howard Pridding, commented on the night’s successes: “These richly deserved awards show how strong British boatbuilding is. We are proud of our leading British boatbuilders and pleased to see that the achievements of Sunseeker and Fairline have been recognised at these prestigious awards. I am personally delighted that David King’s excellent work at Princess Yachts, and his commitment to UK boatbuilding, has been rightly celebrated with his lifetime achievement award.”

British Marine is at METSTRADE, hosting and organising the British Pavilion, and supporting the 70 member companies in attendance.