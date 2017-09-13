Sunseeker International reports a strong performance in 2017

Sunseeker International has had a strong year, with forecasted growth in revenue of 10% and 15% in volume of yachts sold compared to 2016

Sunseeker International has reported a strong performance in 2017, with forecasted growth in revenue of 10% and 15% in volume compared to the previous year and improvement in profit for the overall year compared to 2016.

The figures are the result of restructuring and refocusing of the business, together with substantial investment across new product, improved facilities and employees. Sunseeker International has stated that the market reaction to the company’s new products and existing model updates has been particularly strong and has created a favourable platform for future profitable growth.

Phil Popham, CEO of Sunseeker, commented: “Sunseeker is global leading luxury brand which is a profitable, stable business with excellent growth potential. We have a strong forward order book, with 90% of capacity sold for 2017 and 50% already sold for 2018. Our robust NPD process has helped us achieve this success; delivering exciting new models, such as the hugely successful Manhattan 52 – our fastest selling model ever – as well as the Predator 57 MK II, Manhattan 66 and the new 76 Yacht, which is already proving to be extremely popular.

“We are continuing to invest in our facilities and people, with the creation of 122 jobs this year and a further 124 by January 2018 in order to meet the increase in demand across the model range.”

Popham adds: “We have some bold new product plans that will see us move up into larger superyachts using different build methods and materials for the first time and we will also be reaffirming our sporting heritage with the introduction of new smaller performance models. 2017 has been another defining year for Sunseeker and we are extremely optimistic about the future.”

Sunseeker will be unveiling two new models at the Southampton Boat Show – the 76 Yacht and the Predator 57 MKII.