Sunseeker Manhattan 52 is named company’s fastest selling model

The Manhattan 52 has become the fastest selling Sunseeker yacht with over 80 orders taken for 2017 and 2018

The new Manhattan 52, which won the highly coveted ‘Best flybridge under 55ft’ award at the Motor Boat of the Year Awards, has secured record sales since its launch in autumn, with £80m of retail forward orders – making the yacht Sunseeker’s fastest ever selling model to date.

From the sumptuous space the yacht’s open layout offers, from the generous saloon and upper aft galley, through to the social seating at the helm, this layout allows the owner and guests to move effortlessly between entertaining spaces, no wonder the craft is so popular.

One standout feature of the Manhattan 52 is the glass cockpit/galley window that retracts electrically and, alongside the bi-fold saloon doors, creates an exceptional inside/outside environment, complete with bar stools and serving counter. Setting the Manhattan 52 apart from its peers, the yacht also showcases a wonderfully well-equipped bathing platform and transom area that can be converted into a mini beach club – a unique and unrivalled feature for a boat in this class.

Sunseeker to recruit 40 new apprentices at Poole and Portland

Phil Popham, CEO at Sunseeker commented: “The Manhattan 52 is our fastest selling model to date, with over 80 orders taken for 2017 and 2018. The Manhattan 52 sets a new industry benchmark for the smaller flybridge format and makes an important statement about Sunseeker’s continued focus on new product development and innovation.”

The starting price for the Manhattan 52 is £757,000 ex VAT (depending on engine and spec).