Countdown to the Sunseeker Pre-Season Boat Show

Sunseeker lovers are being invited to the Sunseeker Pre-Season Boat Show, which runs from Friday until Sunday (10-12 March 2017)
The Sunseeker Pre-Season Boat Show is taking place from Friday, with the full range of sports yachts and superyachts on display.
Sunseeker’s Poole headquarters will be transformed for the event, and aims to offer visitors “a unique opportunity to get on-board ahead of the season”.
Among the models on displays are:
Sunseeker San Remo
Sunseeker Manhattan 52
Sunseeeker Predator 57
Sunseeker Predator 68
Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht
Sunseeker 86 Yacht*
Sunseeker 95 Yacht*
*By appointment only
The Sunseeker 86 Yacht will be one of the biggest boat at the show.
There will also be a selection of brokerage boats available for viewing.
The Sunseeker London Group will also have a selection from their Toy Store on display.
This is the ideal opportunity to pick up that extra fun item for summer that will make your boating adventures even more exceptional.
Toys at the show include:
Williams Tenders
Ski Nautique
Seadoo Jet Skis
RED Stand up Paddle Boards
Aquatic Jet Packs -Showcasing jet pack and motorised surf boards
Seabob
It also wouldn’t be the annual Sunseeker Pre-season Boat Show without a great selection of super cars.
This year, Sunseeker has partnered with GC Motors.
The line-up includes:
Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster
Porsche 911r
Mclaren 675lt
Ferrari 360 Challenge
Ferrari 488
Lamborghini Diablo sv
Visitors can also purchase the full official Sunseeker merchandise range, along with boat merchandise, from the on site shop.
The Sunseeker Pre-Season Boat Show is open from 10am-4pm on 10-12 March.
It is being held at Sunseeker Wharf on West Quay Road, Poole.
