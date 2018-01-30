Survivors of missing Kiribati ferry rescued in Pacific Ocean

At least seven survivors from a missing Kiribati ferry have been rescued in the Pacific Ocean

At least seven people from the missing Kiribati ferry have been found adrift in a dinghy in the Pacific Ocean.

The ferry went missing almost two weeks ago in the Kiribati archipelago and was carrying at least 50 passengers and could have had up to 100 people on board.

The survivors were found adrift in a 5m dinghy in the Pacific Ocean and were rescued by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF). So far rescue operations have uncovered no other sightings nor evidence of the ferry.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the Air Component Commander, said a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft spotted the dinghy and dropped supplies and a radio to the survivors on board. The survivors had been adrift for days.

A fishing vessel contacted by the Orion to support the rescue effort was around 92 kilometres northeast of the dinghy’s location and eventually took the survivors to safety.

The NZDF initially reported that seven survivors were found on board but unconfirmed reports suggest that eight people may have been on board the 5m dinghy.

MV Butiraoi, a 17m wooden passenger ferry, left Nonouti Island on 18 January for a two-day to Betio, in the Kiribati archipelago but never arrived.

The search continues for survivors with New Zealand, Fiji, Australia and now the US joining in the rescue operations but no other sightings have been made of the ferry or other survivors.

Kiribati, an island republic in the Central Pacific, comprises 33 low-lying coral atolls.