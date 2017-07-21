Swanwick’s Used Boat Show returns this September

The popular Used Boat Show at Swanwick Marina will once again run alongside the Southampton Boat Show from 15-24 September

Final preparations are underway for the annual Used Boat Show at Premier Marinas’ Swanwick Marina, which will run alongside the Southampton Boat Show.

Now in its 38th year, the Used Boat Show will feature extensive on and off water displays of power and sail boats from onsite brokerages, Ancasta International Boat Sales, Clipper Marine, Princess Motor Yachts, Sea Ventures and Sunseeker Southampton.

Open daily from 10am-6pm, visitors will also be able to take advantage of Premier’s Park and Ride service offer to Southampton Boat Show when booked in advance.

Besides a complimentary ticket to the show, the offer includes free parking at Swanwick Marina and a comfortable return coach journey to the Southampton show – all for the price of £14 per adult or £32 for a family ticket, which includes two adults and up to four children.

The marina manager at Swanwick, Nicola Walsh CMM, said everyone was looking forward to hosting the September Used Boat Show.

“We’re perfectly placed for visitors to browse the extensive line-up of boats from our first class brokerages and then coincide a visit to this show with a day out at Southampton Boat Show,” she stated.

To register your interest for a Park & Ride ticket call your local Premier Marina or visit www.premiermarinas.com for more details.

Tickets will go on sale the last weekend of July (29-30).