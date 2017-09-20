Do you have what it takes to join the Land Rover BAR Academy?

Are you aged between 19-24? The Land Rover BAR Academy is searching for the next generation of British America's Cup sailors

Land Rover BAR Academy is recruiting again to find and support talented young British sailors into professional sailing and ultimately the America’s Cup.

Any sailor aged between 19-24 years old can apply.

Selected sailors will then be invited to join a trial day on Friday, 13 October 2017.

The recruitment drive comes following the British team’s success in Bermuda in June, where they won the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Champions 2017.

The team broke new ground as it included 22-year-old Annabel Vose – the only female sailor to compete in the America’s Cup on AC45F foiling catamarans.

The academy also helped progress 22-year-old Neil Hunter into a place on the senior Land Rover BAR team, making him the youngest competitor in the 35th America’s Cup.

Launched in January 2016, the academy initially had more than 150 applicants for a place.

Those selected had to endure a gruelling selection process that pushed physical and mental limits both in the gym and on the water.

Continued below…



A squad of 11 sailors were then selected to go on and compete in the global Extreme Sailing Series aboard foiling GC32 catamarans.

During their time with the team, Land Rover BAR Academy sailors are supported and mentored by the senior Land Rover BAR team.

They are also given access to the sports science facilities at the team base in Portsmouth.

Current academy sailors – Rob Bunce, Oli Greber, Adam Kay and Matt Brushwood – all regularly sail within the UK Fast 40 fleet whilst Will Alloway and Elliot Hanson regularly join the Olympic campaigning fleets around the world.