Record-breaking 4,000km cross-continent tandem kayak expedition sets off

Two women have begun their 4,000km tandem kayak for charity. Kate Culverwell aged 19 and Anna Blackwell aged 24 plan to tandem kayak across Europe from London to the Black Sea.

The Kayaking the Continent challenge will raise money for Pancreatic Cancer Action in memory of Kate’s father who died of the disease in 2015.

Throughout their trip the duo will be collecting and testing water samples for FreshWater Watch. This project is investigating the health of freshwater ecosystems around the world and aims to find solutions to tackle pollution.

Anna and Kate’s route will see them tick off 13 countries and four capital cities and almost the entire length of the Danube. The duo are currently paddling around the Kent coast and will then cross theEnglish Channel to the Canal de Calais. They will then travel inland along rivers and waterways and make their way through France, Belgium and into Germany, spending most nights under canvas.

Joining the Danube for the remaining 2,4000km, the girls will pass a further nine countries bordering this river – Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine – before finally reaching the Black Sea. If all goes to plan the women should reach their final stop in three and a half to four months. To donate head to their fundraising page.

The kayakers are aided on their 4,000km expedition by safety equipment from marine specialists Ocean Signal and WesCom Signal and Rescue and other sponsors include Helly Hansen and Overboard.