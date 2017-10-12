The Big One is calling all sailors aged 16-21

Young sailors are being encouraged to take part in The Big One - a new regional dinghy championship in the north east of England

Dinghy sailors aged between 16 and 21 are being urged to sign up for the inaugural RYA North East Regional Youth Championship, known as the Big One.

The brand new regional championship dinghy competition will take place at the Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club over the weekend of 4-5 November 2017.

Entry is open to RYA Youth Pathway Classes – 29er, 420, Laser Radial and Laser.

Other classes with a strong youth presence, such as the RS200 and RS Aero, which can provide a fleet entry of at least six boats, may also apply to take part.

The Big One was set up to rovide championship quality racing for the region’s growing number of youth sailors to complement the annual RYA Zone Championships for junior sailors.

Event director, Jennie Clark, said: “The regional volunteer team wanted to provide our growing band of youth sailors with an event which would bring them together and showcase not only their talent but also the facilities and race management skills we have in the region.”

The weekend event has been organised in conjunction with the RYA’s North East Regional Volunteer Team.

Sponsorship includes support from Rooster Sailing and Ovington Boats, and competitors and their families are also being invited to the club’s Bonfire Night Party.

The RYA Regional Development Officer North East, Sam Usher, said: “It will provide a great platform for young sailors in the North East with quality championship racing at a premier venue.”

Entry is just £20 for single-handed boats and £30 for double-handers, with camping and motorhome pitches available free of charge at the club.

The aim is to attract sailors not only from across the North East but also from further afield, with entries also being invited from the North West, Midlands and Scotland.