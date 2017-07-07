Pictures: the new Beneteau Swift Trawler 35

Beneteau will launch their new long distance cruiser, the Swift Trawler 35, in September. Browse the gallery for a sneak peak of the boat

Beneteau has released further details about the new Swift Trawler 35 ahead of its official launch in a few months’ time.

It is a successor to the popular Swift Trawler 34, which according to the French boat builder has “dominated the long cruise segment for nearly 8 years”.

The new 37-foot boat has a stylish modern feel, with additional outdoor spaces and plenty of safety features.

There are broad walkways, lots of hand rails and high pushpits – higher than regulations require – designed to make passengers feel secure.

Built on a semi-planing flared hull, developed by Beneteau’s Powerboat section, the Swift Trawler 35 has a Cummins 425 hp engine.

The flybridge can be protected either by a soft top or a bimini, both with built-in LEDs.

The soft top’s stainless steel arch features the elegant Beneteau signature mark and can be used to support antennas and flags.

The 35’s wheelhouse has a 360° view and is bathed with natural light.

For optimum comfort whatever the weather, the Swift Trawler 35 has opted for a modular exterior.

Continuing to the far end of the starboard gangway, the awning closing off the cockpit unfolds quickly and easily from the flybridge structure.

There is also privacy provided by an exterior blind fitted to the side door overlooking the gangway.

The Swift Trawler 35 is designed to offer more space on board, so the flybridge easily seats six people around the table.

With an optional fridge, a driving station with repeated navigation instruments, a rotating driver’s seat and a double sun-lounger at the stern, this fully flush living area has been designed to offer a comfortable experience on the roof of the boat.

The Swift Trawler 35’s interior features matching teak and easy to maintain Efficiency© upholstery, which is specially treated for easy stain removal and resistance to wear and tear.

The owner’s cabin is reached through a gullwing door making it easy to move around.

The second twin cabin with bunk beds has a spacious and fully fitted shower room, with independent shower.

The sofabed in the saloon provides an extra berth at night and it can be shut off from the wheelhouse by a curtain.

The U-shaped galley opposite the driver’s seat certainly makes the most of the space, with a high level of equipment and ingenious ideas, such as a built-in seat or double sink converting to a second worktop.

As the Swift Trawler 35 is designed for long cruises it is equipped with two large water tanks, each with a capacity of 400 litres, and two grey water tanks.

The Beneteau Swift Trawler 35 will make its debut at September’s Southampton Boat Show and at the Annapolis Boat Shows in early October.

Provisional Technical Specifications:

LOA: 11.9m/37 ft

Hull length: 10.81m/35.6 ft

Hull beam: 3.96m/13 ft

Light displacement (EC): 8,252kg/18,187lbs

Air draught max: 5.50m/18.1 ft

Draught: 1.17m/3.10 ft

Fuel tank: 800 L/211 USG

Water tank: 2 x 150 L/ 2 x 40 USG

Maximum engine power: 1 x 425 CV/ 1 x 425 HP