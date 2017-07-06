The Queen and Prince Philip travel by boat to open the Queen Elizabeth II Canal near Falkirk

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh took a boat to unveil the Queen Elizabeth II Canal plaque near Falkirk

The Queen officially opened the Queen Elizabeth II canal in Scotland.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived onboard the barge The Wooden Spoon, part of the Seagull Trust, to unveil a plaque to mark the opening of the new section of the canal near Falkirk, named after her.

The new section of the canal has been built as part of the £43m Helix project, which aims to connect the 16 communities in the Falkirk Council area.

The famous Kelpies, which at 30 metres in height are the largest horse sculptures in the world, are also part of the project.

They stand next to the extension of the Forth and Clyde Canal, near the River Carron.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were welcomed by well wishers to the sound of a pipe band and met the Kelpies sculptor, artist Andy Scott.

Afterwards the royal couple visited Stirling Castle, marking 70 years since the Queen was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland regiment. The hereditary keeper of the keys, the Earl of Mar and Kellie, presented the Queen with the keys.

Later they attended a church service in the royal chapel before meeting Canada’s Prime Minister, Jacques Trudeau, on his first official visit to Scotland.