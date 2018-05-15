The Solent Forts – No Man’s Fort, Spitbank Fort and Horse Sand Fort – go on sale for £11m

The 19th century Solent Forts have been put on the market and are priced at a collective £11M. Ackergill Tower in Scotland is also being sold. Its guide price is £3.9m

Knight Frank has put on the market t a guide price of £11m, the Solent Forts – No Man’s Fort, Spitbank Fort and Horse Sand Fort.

The Solent Forts are located in the Solent between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight and date back over 150 years. They were commissioned when it was believed that the French, led by Napoleon III would invade Britain.

The forts were strategically positioned sea defences built by the British Prime Minister, Lord Henry Palmerston.

The Forts later housed soldiers in both the First and Second World Wars.

Their ‘island’ locations are marketed as two to three boutique hotels, luxury retreats, as private residences, or a combination.Knight Frank states that an investment of around £8m was made by the current owners and the business has a turnover of approximately £4m net.

The original Ackergill Tower near John O’Groats, Scotland, is also on sale. The tower is believed to date from 1475. It was significantly extended in the mid-19th century by the famous Scottish architect David Bryce, and extensively refurbished and renovated in the 21st century.

This Highland estate is steeped in history and is set in 30 acres of its own grounds. It currently operates as a luxury hotel and can host functions. The property could continue to operate as a hotel, be used as a corporate or entertainment venue or as a grand private residence. Ackergill Tower is being sold at a guide price of £3.9m.

Henry Jackson, Partner at Knight Frank commented: “Both Solent Forts and Ackergill Tower, each one unique, will provide an incoming purchaser with the exciting opportunity and privilege to own property with such exceptional heritage and history.”

The property portfolio currently belongs to entrepreneur Mike Clare.