The stunning new cruiser-racer Wally 93 is taking shape

The Monaco-based superyacht firm has announced it is building the new cruiser-racer, Wally 93 for an existing Wally owner who is a keen racing yachtsman

Featuring “the latest hull lines with the distinctive large stern and big interior volumes”, the new Wally 93 is currently being built and is scheduled to be launched in 2018.

This is the next generation of cruiser-racer from the Monaco-based yacht builder, and promises to be “superfast and very comfortable”, and provide “the ultimate experience in high performance sailing”.

“The Wally 93 fully reflects the Wally DNA to combine exceptional cruising capabilities and outstanding performance,” commented Wally founder and president, Luca Bassani.

“Additionally, the deck is ultra-clean with huge living areas. She is so beautiful to fall in love at first sight!” he promises.

Designed by naval architect, Judel Vrolijk, the custom built superyacht has all of the Wally hallmarks.

“The design of the Wally 93 benefits from the experience of Open Season, the uncontested leader of the Wally Class, and of the Maxi72 winners of the last three worlds, all designed by Judel Vrolijk,” explained Bassani.

“The Wally 93 is very light and powerful with a displacement of only 35.5 tonnes, and a sail area/displacement ratio even more powerful than that of the Wallycentos!” he added.

The weights are centred amidships to minimise the pitching.

The lifting keel provides for the draft to extend from 4.5 to 6.2 metres to increase the righting moment in the broad reach and the lift upwind.

Commenting on the new Wally 93, Rolf Vrolijk of Judel Vrolijk & Co said: “A Wally is the perfect syntheses between a high performance cruising yacht and a competitive racer”.

“This new design is streamlined for the Wally Class racing circuit, that is the most competitive racing in high performance cruising yachts in the Mediterranean,” he continued.

“Very powerful upwind with the same draft as the Wallycento, the Wally 93 will be able to keep her lane after the start on the first upwind leg,” explained Vrolijk.

“The performance are optimised for the light to medium conditions: the yacht will have the ability to start surfing with 16 knots of wind, and easily capable to exceed the true wind speed,” he concluded.

The Wally 93 introduces a new deck style that camouflages the central social cockpit and the coamings, looking like a full flush with plenty of living areas, unobstructed from any manoeuvre.

The salon has more privacy than in the standard layouts because it is separated from the access to below deck: the companionway leads to the passageway of the crew and guest cabins and to the galley area.

There is also enhanced privacy for the owner’s area, located forward the salon, while the two guest cabins are aft.

The new Wally 93 is currently under construction using the most advanced composite technology, to provide for the super reduced displacement and increased rigidity.

The building materials are like those used in the America’s Cup boats: high modulus unidirectional carbon fibre, and CNC female carbon fibre mould.

The launch is scheduled in the summer 2018.

The Wally 93 is expected to make its racing debut at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup 2018.