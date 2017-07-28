Watch: three boats get caught up in the chains of the troubled Cowes floating bridge

The Cowes Harbour Commissioners has said the restoration of navigational clearance depths over the new floating bridge chains to the previous chartered depths is a priority

First one boat hit the chains of the new floating bridge on the Isle of Wight…then a second and then a third all in less than an hour.

All incidents on Tuesday (25 July) were filmed, with one of the boat owners needing the help of the harbour master boat to get free.

It is the latest issue to hit the troubled £3.2 million floating bridge between East Cowes and Cowes since it went into service in May.

The videos were taken by a member of the so-called Floaty McFloat Farce Facebook group, which monitors the trials and tribulations of the new chain ferry

An experienced sailor, the member said all of the boats were local to East Cowes, and the incidents happened during the end of an ebb tide height of around 0.9-metres.

The Cowes Harbour Commissioners has issued a Local Notice to Mariners over the new navigational clearance depths of the new floating bridge.

It has also publicly stated that “the successful and early resolution of returning navigational clearance depths over the new floating bridge chains to the previous charted depths” is a priority.

Since launching on 13 May, the floating bridge, which is longer than the previous one, has broken down twice (once the day after launching) run aground three times, and has been taken out of service at low tide.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency suspended the service on 15 May due to “training issues” which have since been resolved.

Drivers have also complained that their car bumpers are being scraped while getting on and off the bridge.

Recently, a decision was made by the Isle of Wight Council, which owns the floating bridge, to suspend the service from 10.30pm each night due to noise levels and the impact on local residents, although it will be operating from 5am until 1.50am the following morning on a constant basis during Cowes Week.

Part of the so-called “teething problems” with the new chain ferry and a factor in its grounding and non operation around low water is the problem of too much slack in the chains.

Design engineers have been brought in by the Isle of Wight Council, but finding the optimised chain length is being carried out by trial and error. Further chain adjustments are expected to be made on the next spring tides in early-to-mid August.

YBW.com has asked the Isle of Wight Council to comment on the matter and is waiting a response.

Last month, the council announced that a full review of all the events surrounding the purchase and provision of the new floating bridge will be undertaken by the council.

It will also carry out a complete review of the approach taken to the design, build and introduction of the floating bridge.

At the time, the council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Ian Ward, said: “The floating bridge is effectively a boat that has not had the benefit of sea trials, conducted in private”

“Its trials have taken place in a very public way with the expectation that things would be perfect from the off. Sadly, this has not proven to be the case, with much more to be done than might have reasonably been expected,” he noted.