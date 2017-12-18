Three injured as yacht collides with ferry in Sydney Harbour

Manly ferry crashes into private yacht in Sydney Harbour, throwing two passengers overboard



Police say it is too early to tell which vessel was at fault after a Manly ferry collided with a private yacht on Saturday (16 December) at around 2.30pm in Sydney Harbour. Two passengers on board the yacht were thrown into the water but were able to climb back aboard after the incident.

Following the collision, which happened near Fort Denison, three passengers from the yacht were treated for injuries. One man was treated at the scene for a chest laceration while a woman with a leg injury and a man who was experiencing chest pain were taken to hospital.

The Manly ferry vessel Narrabeen was en route from Circular Quay to Manly when it collided with the yacht. The ferry continued to its destination after the crash while the private yacht, which suffered a broken mast, was towed to nearby Rushcutters Bay.

According to police, the master of the yacht and the ferry were both breath tested and gave negative results.

The private yacht was licensed to hold up to 17 passengers and was carrying 12 adults and two children at the time of the incident.

The incident is the third to involve a Manly ferry in the harbour in just over three months. In September 2017, at least four passengers suffered minor injuries when the Ocean Wave vessel hit Manly wharf at low speed while in early December two people where injured when a Manly ferry crashed into Circular Quay.