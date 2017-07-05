Three rescued after motor sailer runs aground off Rosslare

The three men were rescued by the Rosslare Harbour RNLI after running aground at Blackwater Bank, breaking the motor sailer's steering

Three sailors have been rescued after their motor sailer ran aground off Rosslare, Ireland on Monday evening (3 July), breaking the boat’s steering.

The volunteers with the Rosslare Harbour RNLI were called out by the Irish Coast Guard after it received a report from the vessel’s crew that the boat had run aground on the east side of Blackwater Bank.

The all-weather lifeboat under coxswain Art Shiel and with six crew members onboard launched at 4.40pm and made its way to the scene, arriving at 5.20pm.

The Cahore inshore lifeboat crew were also deployed.

Weather conditions at the time were described as good with a moderate breeze.

Once on the scene, the lifeboat crew worked with the Cahore inshore lifeboat crew to get the 37-foot motor sailer off the bank.

All onboard were safe and well.

Two RNLI lifeboat crew members then transferred onto the motor sailer and a towline was established.

The Rosslare Harbour RNLI all-weather lifeboat then towed the vessel back to Rosslare Harbour.

Speaking following the call out, the Rosslare Harbour RNLI lifeboat operations manager, David Maloney, said: ‘The crew onboard the vessel did the right thing this evening and raised the alarm when they got into difficulty.”

“We would encourage anyone planning a trip at sea this summer to go prepared and to always respect the water,” he advised.

“Should you get into trouble, the RNLI provides a 24-hour search and rescue service and our volunteers in Rosslare are always willing and ready to respond to help anyone in need,” stressed Maloney.