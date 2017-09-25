Pictures: Three rescued from sinking 75ft Sunseeker off Moelfre

The three men were rescued by Moelfre RNLI after their Sunseeker Predator grounded on rocks and began sinking

Three men were rescued from a 75-foot Sunseeker Predator, after the luxury motor yacht grounded on rocks and began sinking in Moelfre bay in Anglesey.

The volunteer RNLI crew were called out on Saturday afternoon (23 September) after the Holyhead Coastguard received a VHF radio distress call from the Sunseeker crew.

On arrival, the lifeboat crew confirmed the Sunseeker was taking on water and had lost all engine and electrical power as the engine-room was completely flooded.

The motor yacht’s emergency salvage pumps were prepared while a towline was quickly established by the lifeboat’s volunteer crew and the Sunseeker was safely pulled clear of the rocks.

A spokesman for Moelfre RNLI said: “Once in a safe position and deeper water it was apparent the vessel was at considerable risk of sinking as the pumps were struggling to cope with the water ingress, so the three occupants were evacuated to safety whilst crew members continued to battle to keep the luxury vessel afloat.”

“It was decided that the vessel had sustained too much damage to be towed any considerable distance and too large to be lifted anywhere locally so a decision was made to beach the vessel in Beaumaris, where salvage experts could gain safe access to her,” said the spokesman.

Once under tow, Beaumaris lifeboat arrived on scene with an additional salvage pump.

With the extra pumps on-board the water level began to drop and it was established that the water ingress was through the stern of the vessel in the engine compartment.

Llandudno’s new Shannon Class lifeboat, on passage to Conwy, also assisted and provided a third pump.

The new all-weather lifeboat and her crew from Llandudno also stood by while Beaumaris Lifeboat had to respond to another, separate incident.

The Moeldre RNLI spokesman said the Sunseeker Predator was safely manoeuvred alongside Beaumaris pier for salvage experts to assess, “but once forward motion of the tow stopped the vessel began to take on water beyond control of the pumps and started to sink once again.”

All lines were quickly released and the luxury motor yacht was beached safely.

Commenting following the rescue, the Moelfre duty lifeboat coxswain, Nigel Garner, said the rescue was “challenging for all involved, but thankfully had the best possible outcome given the circumstances.”

“Undoubtedly, without the swift response of the RNLI’s various rescue assets and quick thinking of the crew involved the vessel would have been un-recoverable. The occupants had the appropriate safety equipment and were all wearing lifejackets,” he noted.

“This was a fantastic multi-agency rescue involving three RNLI crews from Moelfre, Beaumaris and Llandudno as well as local Coastguard rescue teams from Moelfre and Penmon, who also provided vital assistance ashore.”

“All occupants of the vessel were rescued safe and well, and the vessel undoubtedly saved preventing any environmental risk or navigational risk to other vessels,” added Garner.