Torqeedo launches new Ultralight 403 C electric outboard for kayaks, canoes and light boats

Torqeedo’s Ultralight 403 C has almost three times the running capabilities of its smallest electric outboard and a range of more than 100km at slow speed

Torqeedo’s new Ultralight 403 C is a new, longer-running model of its smallest electric outboard designed for kayaks, canoes and very light boats. It weighs less than 11kg, has a top speed of 9.8 km/h and a maximum range of more than 100km at slow speed.

The Ultralight 403 C boasts a 915Wh battery – 2.85 times the battery capacity compared to the standard Ultralight 403 with 320Wh battery, while adding just 1.7kg to the overall weight. A foldable solar panel can charge in remote locations or even underway.

Commenting on the new launch, CEO of Torqeedo Christoph Ballin said: “Paddlers love the Ultralight 403 and the amount of water it allows you to cover, whether you’re fishing or exploring remote areas where larger boats can’t go. The Ultralight offers increased safety and allows enthusiasts of all skill levels or physical abilities to travel together and have more fun on the water.”

The Ultralight 403 C comes standard with GPS and a digital display that shows real-time power consumption, battery charge status and remaining range (time or distance).

A USB socket can charge phones or can power a light or other electronics.