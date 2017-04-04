Tragedy on the river Shannon as couple on boating trip found dead

Frank Dunne and his wife Alexandra Malkin Dunne had rented a cruiser to explore the river Shannon in Co Leitrim, Ireland when they died

Garda are treating the deaths of Frank Dunne and his wife Alexandra Malkin Dunne as a tragic accident, after their bodies were found in the river Shannon.

The couple, who live in Germany, were on a boating trip in Carrick-on-Shannon. It is believed they were visiting family in the area.

They were found floating in the river Shannon on Friday afternoon (31 March 2017) after the alarm was raised when they failed to keep an appointment.

Their bodies were recovered and removed to Sligo University Hospital.

A spokesman for the Garda said: “The body of a man and a woman have been taken from the river Shannon in Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon 31st March 2017.”

“The couple in their 30’s were reported missing to Gardaí earlier this morning. The couple who lived who lived in Germany, had earlier in the week hired a cruiser on the river,” continued the spokesman.

“The body of the man was located in the river close to the hired cruiser at 2pm and the woman’s body was later recovered. The bodies will be removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out.”

“At this stage the deaths are being treated as accidental,” added the spokesman.

Wreckage from fatal Irish Coast Guard helicopter crash found

Frank Dunne, 39, was originally from Malahide in Co Dublin, while his wife Alexandra, 34, was from England.

The couple had visited the Victoria Hall Restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon during their stay.

A spokesman from the restaurant wrote on the establishment’s Facebook page: “Our hearts go out to their family and friends. A black day in Carrick-on-Shannon which is still in shock at this tragedy. Alexandra Malkin Dunne and Frank Dunne. RIP.”

The tragedy has shocked the town’s residents, which is a popular stopping place for people cruising the river Shannon.

“We’re very shocked and saddened for such a tragedy to happen in our lovely community and our waters,” said local councillor Finola Armstrong-McGuire to the Independent.ie.

“Tragic accidents have happened over the years, the Shannon can be cruel,” added the councillor.