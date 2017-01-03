Two charged after boat chase in Shoalhaven, Australia

Police were forced to commandeer two private vessels and chase two men in a boat after it hit another vessel on New Year's Eve in Shoalhaven, New South Wales

Two men have been charged after a boat chase on New Year’s Eve in Shoalhaven, New South Wales, Australia.

Officers were called after the Bar Crusher half cabin vessel had a minor collision with a small runabout vessel on Sussex Inlet.

According to a media release issued by New South Wales Police, officers directed the skipper of the Bar Crusher to stop, however the vessel continued on.

Police then commandeered two private vessels and gave chase.

The boat eventually stopped off Kangaroo Point, St Georges Basin.

“The occupants of the vessel then had an altercation with police and allegedly assaulted officers and damaged their uniforms and a police radio,” stated the New South Wales Police.

“The Shoalhaven Local Area Command police boat, and a vessel from Marine Rescue, were called to assist police on scene.”

Two men, aged 28 and 38, were arrested and conveyed to Basin View Boat ramp where the skipper returned a positive alcohol test.

He was conveyed to Huskisson Police Station and was subsequently charged with operating the boat while drunk.

The 28-year-0ld will appear in court at a later date.

The other man in the boat, a 38-year-old, was charged with seven offences including obstructing an officer, assaulting an officer and resisting an officer in execution of duty.

He will appear in Nowra local court on 30 January 2017.