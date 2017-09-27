Two crew rescued from capsized boat off Plymouth; one remains missing

Two fishermen were found on the upturned hull of their boat by rescuers around four miles off Plymouth. A search for a third crew member has now been suspended

The search for a missing fishermen off Plymouth has been suspended pending further information.

It comes following searches overnight after the man’s two crew members were rescued from the upturned hull of their boat, Solstice, around four miles off the Devon coast.

They were picked up by the Plymouth RNLI lifeboat at around 1am this morning (27 September).

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the search for the third fishermen had been “intensive”, but would now be suspended pending further information.

The operation involved the coastguard search and rescue helicopters from Newquay and Lee-on-Solent, the Plymouth Coastguard Rescue Team and the Plymouth, Looe and Salcombe RNLI lifeboats.

A Border Force vessel, two Royal Navy warships and other local vessels in the area also helped in the search.

The search began just after 8.30pm yesterday evening after the UK Coastguard received a 999 call reporting that a fishing vessel with three people on board was overdue after fishing near Eddystone Lighthouse, Devon.

The 9.9 metre capsized fishing boat was eventually located 4 miles south of Plymouth by the crew of the coastguard search and helicopter crew from Newquay.

They were found on the upturned hull of their boat.

The fishermen were transferred by the crew of the Plymouth RNLI lifeboat to shore, where they were treated by paramedics with the South Western Ambulance Service.

The incident is being investigated by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.