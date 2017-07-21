Two dead as earthquake leaves a trail of devastation in Turkey and Greece

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea has left two people dead and has severely damaged the port of Bodrum, Turkey and the Greek island of Kos

Those living on the Greek island of Kos and the Turkish port of Bodrum are being warned to expect aftershocks after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea.

The earthquake happened at just after 1.30am local time on Friday (10.30pm GMT Thursday).

Kos was hit the worst: two tourists were killed when a bar collapsed. Reports are that more than 200 people have been injured on the island and many have been airlifted to hospitals in Rhodes and Crete.

There are no reports of any deaths in Turkey, although around 360 people are believed to have been injured.

The earthquake also triggered a small tsunami. The two-foot tidal wave caused flooding in Bodrum and parts of Kos.

Buildings were evacuated after cracks began appearing in the walls.

Both areas are popular with tourists, and many chose to spend the night sleeping outside rather than remain inside their hotel rooms and apartments.

The head of the Greek anti-seismic protection organisation, Professor Ethymios Lekkas, told the news portal newsit.gr that aftershocks will continue for up to two weeks.

He said that for an earthquake of this size, the “effects have been very small”

“We have had a very big earthquake … and only the port and two very big buildings have really been affected by it, which is very important and shows the level of construction,” he said.

Metin Kestaneci is a boat captain and was asleep on board his boat in Bodrum when the quake hit.

There was first a noise and then a roar. Before I could ask ‘what’s happening?’ my boat was dragged toward the shore. We found ourselves on the shore,” Kestaneci told the Dogan news agency.