Two rescued as boat sinks between St. Lucia and St. Vincent in the Caribbean

Two men were rescued after their yacht sank between St. Lucia and St. Vincent

Marine authorities have reported that two men, whose identities have not been released, have been rescued after their sailing yacht Tyago sank between St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. After spending five hours in the water clinging to a cooler the two were airlifted to safety via helicopter.

The marine authorities reported that a search for the two began late on Thursday (16 November) and included the assistance of two ships in the area: the French flagged Club Med 2 and the Liberian-registered container vessel San Cristobal along with the French navy frigate Ventose.