Two rescued from ‘poor condition’ yacht in the Solent

Two men, who were not wearing life jackets, have been rescued from the Solent by the RNLI after engine failure on their 18-foot 'poor condition' yacht

Luck ran out for two men and their small yacht on the Solent yesterday (26 June).

The pair, who were not wearing life jackets, were caught in the fast-moving tide off Egypt Point after their outboard engine failed.

They tried to anchor, but this didn’t prevent the River Medina-based mini-yacht, called Sea Witch, from being swept westwards.

The men were spotted by the crew of a motor boat who contacted the UK Coastguard. They stayed alongside the boat until help arrived.

Continues below…

The volunteer crew of the RNLI Cowes lifeboat were deployed to assist.

The 18-foot yacht was described as being in a “poor condition” by the Cowes lifeboat helm, Mark Harker.

A tow line was established, before the lifeboat brought the yacht alongside the Island Sailing Club pontoon at Cowes.

The RNLI recommends that life jackets should be worn at all times while out on the water.