Two tonnes of marijuana seized from Italian motor yacht in Greece

Around two tonnes of marijuana and weapons have been confiscated by the Greek authorities from the motor yacht. It is believed to be one of the biggest drug busts in Greece in recent years

Coast Guards in Greece have seized approximately two-tonnes of marijuana from an Italian registered motor yacht.

The drug bust was made south of the Greek island of Kythera at the entrance to the Aegean Sea in the early hours of Friday morning (11 August).

The operation was carried out following a tip-off.

In a statement, the Hellenic Coast Guard said the marijuana – believed to have been grown in Albania – was found packed into 84 parcels.

Officers said the motor yacht left Italy before stopping along the Albanian coast where it is alleged the drugs were picked up.

Weapons – a knife and a Kalashnikov AK-47 type rifle – were also found on board the vessel.

Officials say the rifle, along with a magazine of 30 cartridges and 20 7.62 mm cartridges, were wrapped in plastic and carefully hidden on the motor yacht.

Two people – an Italian and Albanian – were arrested by the Port Authority of Neapolis Voion.

They are expected to appear before the First Instance Court of Piraeus on Wednesday (16 August).

The motor yacht was also impounded.

The drug bust is one of the biggest seizures to happen in Greece in recent years.