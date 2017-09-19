Unconscious dinghy sailor pulled from the water at Invergordon

Invergordon RNLI crew had to swim out to the sailor due to low tide at Rosskeen in Scotland. The man needed CPR before being transferred to hospital

An unconscious dinghy sailor had to be pulled from the water yesterday afternoon (18 September) by the crew of the Invergordon RNLI lifeboat.

The volunteers were called out just before 5pm to reports of a person in the water near Rosskeen, and launched the all weather Trent class lifeboat, Douglas Aikman Smith.

A spokesman for Invergordon RNLI said rescuing the sailor was tricky, with crew members having to swim to the unconscious man.

“Due to low water, the lifeboat deployed swimmers to the casualty in the water, and assist in bringing the casualty to the shoreline, where CPR was required,” said the spokesman.

“The lifeboat launched inflatable XP Daughter craft with a third crew member to assist on the shoreline,” he added.

Once on shore, paramedics and members of Police Scotland attended to the man before it was decided to scramble a helicopter.

The sailor was then airlifted to Raigmore Hospital by the crew of the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 951.

The man’s dinghy was recovered by the lifeboat crew, who then carried out an extensive coastline search to Saltburn Pier to look for other people who may have been on board when the boat capsized.

They were joined by Rescue Helicopter 951.

Several hours later, the search was called off and the crews were stood down.

The lifeboat then returned to its berth in Invergordon’s West Harbour.