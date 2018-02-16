US couple who quit jobs to sail the world lose everything as their boat sinks two days into dream voyage

A US couple who sold their belongings, quit their jobs and planned to sail around the world lost their boat two days into their new liveaboard life

Nikki Walsh and Tanner Broadwell had purchased the 28ft sailing boat and were en route to Key West when disaster struck and their boat hit a submerged object. The stricken vessel sunk in minutes.

Walsh says: “We lost every single one of our belongings with no insurance, but we all made it to land alive.

The couple hit a submerged object in Johns Pass near Tampa. This week Broadwell went out with a local dive team yesterday to assess the boat but reported it is in multiple pieces beneath the surface of the water.

The couple are resurrecting their dream of a liveaboard life and have set up a fundraising page, which has currently exceeded $15,000 in donations.

Nikki says on the page: “We are not giving up on our dreams.”