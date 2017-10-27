Video: US Navy rescues two women lost at sea for five months

Jennifer Appel, Tasha Fuiaba and their dogs were sailing from Hawaii to Tahiti when they lost their engine due to bad weather conditions

Jennifer Appel, and Tasha Fujaba from Honolulu were sailing from Hawaii to Tahiti with their dogs when they lost their engine. The two women tried to carry on sailing, but ended up getting lost at sea for 5 months

They were rescued by the US Navy on Wednesday (25 October) after a Taiwanese trawler spotted them about 900 miles south-east of Japan and alerted the US coast guard. USS Ashland were on the scene the next day.

Appel and Fujaba had been lost at sea since 30 May. They had tried to make distress calls but they were too far out to sea and the signals were not picked up on land. There were no nearby craft to detect the calls at sea either.

The two women survived thanks to the water and supplies they had packed, which were intended to last a year.

Appel said, upon being rescued: “They saved our lives, the pride and smiles we had when we saw [USS Ashland] on the horizon was pure relief.”

Appel and Fujaba were given medical treatment, food and a place to sleep aboard USS Ashland.

“The US navy is postured to assist any distressed mariner of any nationality during any type of situation,” Cmdr Steven Wasson, the commanding officer of the USS Ashland, saying.

On Thursday morning Jennifer Appel called her mother, after not speaking to her for the entirety her five months ordeal, The Guardian reports.

Jennifer Appel left for her trip on 3 May, her mother said, but soon after the two women weren’t able to speak because Jennifer Appel’s phone was lost overboard the first day she was at sea.

“Various things on her boat broke, the mast broke and the engine wouldn’t start when she needed power. So she had several problems that caused her to end up drifting in the ocean,” Jennifer Appel’s mother Joyce said.

Joyce alerted the authorities 10 days after her daughter left for Tahiti. “The Coast Guard, in Hawaii, did a search and rescue effort,” she said.

The Guardian says that during that time Joyce Appel moved house and had a new phone number and worried her daughter may not be able to reach her. “I waited and waited and waited to see when I would hear from her. I knew she didn’t even know the phone number here,” she said.

“I had hope all along, she is very resourceful and she’s curious and as things break she tries to repair them, she doesn’t sit and wait for the repairman to get there, so I knew the same thing would be true of the boat.”