Mother of Caribbean Sea murder victim pleads for speedy trial

75-year-old US sailor Silas Duane Boston denies murdering British couple Christopher Farmer and Peta Frampton on his boat in the Caribbean Sea in 1978







25 January 2017

The mother of Christopher Farmer, who was found dead along with his girlfriend, Peta Frampton in the Caribbean Sea, is asking a judge to speed up the trial of Silas Duane Boston.

The 75-year-old sailor, who at the time operated out of Belize, is accused of murdering Farmer and Frampton while they were on a boat trip with him during June or July 1978.

He has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of first degree maritime murder.

Farmer and Frampton, who were both in their mid-20s, were travelling after graduating from university.

Their bodies were found 200 metres off the popular Punta de Manabique beach in Guatemala.

They had both been tied up and weighed down.

Now, Audrey Farmer, 92, has written asking a federal district judge to speed up Boston’s trial.

According to the Sacramento Bee newspaper, Audrey Farmer’s letter, along with one from her daughter, are part of a court motion filed by the Assistant United States Attorney Matthew D. Segal seeking a trial for Boston within six months.

In it she wrote: “My husband and I were very much involved in the search for them (Farmer and Frampton) and we did all we could to establish how, why and who killed them.”

“It was a matter of great sadness that my husband, Charles, died three years ago never knowing the truth surrounding their deaths and that the murderer was never brought to justice.”

“I am myself now 92 years old and Duane Boston is 75. Taking all of this into account, there may be little time left for justice to be seen,” she added.

Boston’s public defender, attorney Lexi Negin argued that the defence needs extensive time for prepare his case, and that Boston, who has arthritis and other health issues, is not getting the care he needs in Sacramento County Jail.

The judge has not yet ruled on a trial date, but has said that “both sides can anticipate this trial will take place this year”.

The case was adjourned until 14 February 2017.

12 December 2016

Boston had promised to take the couple of Mexico but instead, it is alleged that Boston beat and stabbed Farmer before tying him up. Frampton was also tied up before the pair were pushed overboard.

They were found on 8 July 1978, and the case quickly became cold.

The break came during a cold case investigation into the 1968 disappearance of Boston’s Wife, Mary Lou Boston, by Sacramento detectives.

According to court papers, while Boston’s son was being interviewed by the police he mentioned witnessing a violent brawl on his father’s boat. He was just 13 years old at the time.

Boston, who was arrested in a convalescence home in the town of Paradise, California, appeared before a judge in Sacramento Federal Court on 8 December 2016.

Sitting in a wheelchair, the 75-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges of murdering Farmer and Frampton on a boat in the Caribbean Sea.

The case was adjourned until 10 January 2017.