First US Seawind 1260 catamaran to premier at Miami Boat Show

The Seawind 1260 catamaran will have its US launch at the Miami International Boat Show in February. See the exterior and interior pictures here

Seawind Catamarans has announced the launch of the first Seawind 1260 headed for US waters.

The Seawind 1260 is designed for long-haul cruising in comfort and delivers a great indoor/outdoor living space.

The 41ft catamaran offers large open deck space and a flexible layout with a new modular cockpit and interior. In the cockpit, owners can move the seating inside or outside making a versatile and flexible living space.

All sail controls lead aft to the dual protected helms for easy single-handed sailing. The helm station provides the protection of a pilothouse yacht, without compromising on visibility, with 360 views from the helm and saloon seats protected by the fibre glass coach house and targa roof. With the outdoor space and the grill and fridge located in the cockpit, the skipper will be in the action rather than away from their guests.

The saloon modular seating accommodates eight in comfort at the dining table. It also converts into a comfortable lounge, and cool and ventilated sleeping space. The modular furniture converts to a large sleeping space in the cockpit and will prove very useful when helming in shifts on a long passage.

The Seawind 1260’s cabins feature carefully planned ventilation reducing the need for air conditioning offshore. Transverse beds (one oriented forward-aft, and another oriented port-starboard) aim to provide a great night’s sleep regardless of the point of sail or sea state.

The Seawind 1260 is priced from US$410,000.

The 1260 made its world debut at Australia’s Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in 2017 and has already sold out US production slots to late 2018 with the first 10 owners ordering off plan.

Further options include generators, water makers, and a range of advanced sails and blue-water cruising equipment.