USS Fitzgerald: bodies of seven US navy sailors found after collision with ACX Crystal

The bodies of seven missing sailors have been found, after USS Fitzgerald was involved in a collision with a Filipino merchant ship off the coast of Japan
The bodies of seven missing US navy sailors have been found in the flooded quarter of the USS Fitzgerald, after their destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the east coast of Japan on Saturday 17 June.
“A number of Sailors that were missing from the collision between USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and a merchant ship have been found. ” The US 7th Fleet said in a statement “As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision this morning, the missing Sailors were located in the flooded berthing compartments. They are currently being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified. The families are being notified and being provided the support they need during this difficult time. The names of the Sailors will be released after all notifications are made.”