USS Fitzgerald: bodies of seven US navy sailors found after collision with ACX Crystal

USS Fitzgerald collided with ACX Crystal, a merchant vessel registered in the Philippines, at around 2:30 a.m. local time, about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.

Three sailors were injured in the accident, including Commander Bryce Benson, USS Fitzgerald’s commanding officer. He was transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and is said to be in a stable condition.

USS Dewey and several U.S. Navy aircraft, joined the Japanese Coast Guard and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters, ships and aircraft to search for the missing sailors.

“U.S. and Japanese support from the Navy, Maritime Self Defense Force and Coast Guard are in the area to ensure that the Sailors on USS Fitzgerald have the resources they need to stabilize their ship. As more information is learned, we will be sure to share to it with the Fitzgerald families and when appropriate the public. Thank you for your well wishes and messages of concern. All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Fitzgerald crew and their families,” said Adm. John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations.

“Right now we are focused on two things: the safety of the ship and the well-being of the Sailors,” said Adm. Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. “We thank our Japanese partners for their assistance.”

It is believed that the 222-metre container ship ACX Crystal, made an unexpected U-turn 25 minutes before the collision with USS Fitzgerald. It’s not been established yet why the ship made the turn.

With the assistance of US Navy tug boats, USS Fitzgerald managed to return to the its base in Yokosura, despite serious starboard side damage during the crash.