Video: Boat driven onto rocks after getting entangled in lobster pots at Holyhead

A grandfather and his grandson had to be rescued by the Holyhead RNLI after their boat became snagged up in lobster posts in blustery conditions yesterday afternoon (6 June).

They were forced to drive their 25-food Sea Ray onto the rocks at the end of the breakwater of Holyhead harbour in Anglesey, Wales, because of the conditions.

Luckily, the pair were spotted by walkers, who immediately contacted the UK Coastguard and climbed down onto the rocks to help.

The grandfather managed to pass his grandson to the walkers, who took the child to safety.

The UK Coastguard tasked the Holyhead RNLI inshore lifeboat to assist the stricken Sea Ray.

The Holyhead Coastguard Team also arrived on the scene to take care of the grandson, while the three crew of the lifeboat helped the grandfather and his stranded boat.

After an unsuccessful attempt to tow the boat away from the rocks, a decision was made to transfer a lifeboat crew member onto the Sea Ray to connect the tow rope.

The inshore lifeboat then, at full power, managed to pull the boat off the rocks and began towing it back towards the shore.

However, due to the damage sustained by the vessel, it began to sink during the tow, so permission was obtained from Trinity Marine to use their slipway to bring the vessel ashore quickly.

The grandfather and his grandson, who were shaken but otherwise unhurt, were safely reunited at the slipway by the coastguard team.

Coxswain Tony Price, who took part in the rescue, said the incident showed how even an experienced seafarer, as the grandfather was, can get into difficulties.

Highlighting the fast response of both the RNLI crew and the coastguard team, he also stressed the importance of always wearing lifejackets, even in the harbour area.

“It could have ended much worse than it did. It was very lucky that members of the public were nearby and made the call, and then helped get the little boy to safety,” said Price.