Warning after sinking yacht runs aground on the Essex coast

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is warning the public to stay away from a damaged yacht which ran aground in Jaywick, Essex last night (1 August)

Two people have been rescued after a sinking yacht hit rocks off Martello Tower in Jaywalk in Essex last night (1 August).

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has now issued a warning to the public to stay away from the damaged yacht, which is now aground.

A spokesman for the MCA said: “The boat has no persons on board and is likely to break up. We do not want anyone to risk injuring themselves.”

“The police and other authorities in the area are aware of the wreck and are making decisions on the best way to remove it.”

A skipper and one crew were on board the 26-foot sailing yacht when it began taking on water. It is unclear why the vessel began sinking.

It then hit rocks off the Martello Tower near the golf course and caravan park in Jaywick, Clacton before it ran aground.

The Clacton Coastguard Rescue Team and the crews of the Clacton-on-Sea RNLI inshore lifeboat and Walton all weather lifeboat were all tasked to the scene.

The crew of the Clacton-on-Sea lifeboat rescued the two sailors.

Both of them were wearing life jackets and were taken back to the beach off the Clacton Boathouse.

Neither of the two sailors needed medical attention.