Westminster terror attack: seriously injured woman pulled from Thames

A woman is fighting for her life after being pulled from the river Thames following a terrorist incident in Westminster in London that has left four people dead and many more injured.

The attack took place outside of the Houses of Parliament and on Westminster Bridge.

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, was evacuated from Parliament and rushed to 10 Downing Street.

Buildings remain locked down, and MPs were evacuated to Westminster Abbey.

Speaking to The Guardian, a spokesman for the Port of London Authority, Martin Garside, said a section of the river Thames remains shut.

“A female member of the public was recovered alive from the water, but with serious injuries,” he said.

“She has been brought ashore and is undergoing urgent medical treatment. The working assumption is that she fell or jumped from the bridge.”

“The river is completely shut between Vauxhall Bridge and the Embankment. It was shut down almost immediately,” he added.

Police officers were called at approximately 2.40pm on 22 March to a report of an incident on Westminster Bridge.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “We’re asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square, Whitehall, Westminster Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube station.”

“This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident.”

“Officers – including firearms officers – remain on the scene and we’re treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”

It is understood that during the incident a man fatally stabbed a police office outside the Houses of Parliament.

A car was also driven into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

As a result, at least two people have died and around 20 others are injured.

Eye witnesses report that people were seen jumping into the river Thames to avoid the vehicle when it mounted the pavement.

The alleged assailant was shot and killed by armed police.