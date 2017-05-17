World premiere of the Hallberg-Rassy 340 in August

Hallberg-Rassy has announced that the new 340 will have its world premiere at Scandinavia's largest sailboat show, Open Yard, in Ellös on Orust, West Sweden, in August

Swedish shipyard Hallberg-Rassy will unveil the eagerly anticipated 340 at Scandinavia’s largest sailboat show, Open Yard, on 25-27 August.

The yacht, which has been designed by Frers, promises “fast, easy and comfortable sailing at a new level”.

The 34-foot boat has an upright bow giving it a contemporary appearance, as well as a long waterline and a rounded underwater body.

It comes with an integrated bowsprit, which Hallberg-Rassy say is ideal for a bow ladder; carrying an anchor, with a safe distance to the hull, controlled by an optional electric windlass, and is the perfect position for connecting the tack of a code zero or gennaker.

Optional twin steering wheels are offered on the 340 – a first for Hallberg-Rassy. The standard version is with a tiller.

In both cases, the deep cockpit gives the helmsman good side protection.

As you would expect with a Hallberg-Rassy, the cockpit is very well-protected, and there is easy access from the transom.

At 2.38-metres long, it is 42-centimetres longer than the 340’s predecessor – the 342.

Like the Hallberg-Rassy 44, the new 340 has double rudder blades to provide easier control during tough weather conditions, as well as reducing the load on the rudders.

Each rudder has dual self-adjusting rudder bearings that provide an easy to steer rudder construction in all conditions.

The 340 has a clean deck layout, with under-deck-roller for the foresail, flush mounted deck hatches and the halyards running in hidden channels back to the cockpit.

It is also possible to fit an electric windlass below deck.

There are two winches on each coaming to allow for electric winches without interfering the height below deck. There is also storage space for access lines aft of the jammers.

For the first time in this size of boat, Hallberg-Rassy offers the possibility to order a large folding bathing platform.

When the platform is closed, an elegant closed transom occurs. By default there is a fixed platform aft of the helmsman and a step down to the water.

Continued below…



The modern sail plan features an under-deck fitted Furlex TD sail furler.

Cap shrouds and lowers are divided with separated chainplates, giving easy passage on deck and a good set up for sheeting the head sail.

The head sail has a small overlap which makes it easy to tack. There is also a possibility to get a self-tacking arrangement.

Inside, the Hallberg-Rassy 340 has lots of natural light and ventilation, with four flush mounted skylights hatches, seven openable portlights and three hull windows.

All portlights and skylights have clear glass except the hatch in the head which is milk coloured, to let the light in but obscure views.

The 340 has a generous interior, with the mast right aft of the main bulkhead.

The galley has deep double sinks and a large fridge, as well as a solid composite stone work surface.

The ventilated cabinet doors are flush mounted and have invisible hinges with built-in end stoppers so that the doors don’t cause damage if they swing open.

The forward cabin is very spacious, with two hanging lockers, two vanities, several lockers and a deck hatch over the berth.

The double berth is 2.04-metrres long, 1.98-metresm in the aft end and a generous 62-centimetres in the foot end.

The head has an openable portlight and deck hatch providing plenty of ventilation.

The sink and the surface around it are made in solid composite stone. The holding tank can be emptied either into the sea or via a deck suction fitting which comes as standard equipment.

The aft cabin is also spacious with a generous double berth, 173-centimtres in the head end and a huge 142-centimetres in the foot end.

The new Hallberg-Rassy 340 replaces the 342. Although the 340 is larger and offers more volume than the 342, the sailaway price remains the same.