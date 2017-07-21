Yacht runs aground by the Grain Tower on the River Medway

A man has been rescued from a yacht after it ran aground by the Grain Tower at the mouth of the River Medway

A man was left high and dry after his seven-metre yacht ran aground at the base of the Grain Tower at the mouth of the River Medway in Kent.

Volunteer members of Sheerness RNLI were called out to assist after the skipper of Matariki contacted the UK Coastguard requesting help.

Being so close to the lifeboat station, the crew of the inshore lifeboat quickly located the yacht off the Isle of Grain on the River Medway, finding the vessel “high and dry amongst obstructions” at the base of the tower.

The skipper had already laid out anchors fore and aft to secure the yacht.

He was taken on board the lifeboat and taken back to the station where he was able to make his own arrangements to recover the boat later in the day on the flood tide.

Continues below…

The rescue happened at around 1.15pm on Wednesday (19 July).

Later the same day, the Sheerness inshore lifeboat crew were again called out following reports of a person in the water at Sun Pier in Chatham.

The crew began searching at just before 10pm but were shortly stood down after it was reported that the person has been found and was in the care of the Kent Police.