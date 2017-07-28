Yacht salvaged near Weston-super-Mare after running aground

A yacht has been salvaged by the RNLI and Coastguards after it broke its moorings and ran aground onto rocks off Weston-super-Mare

Two people were rescued after their yacht broke its moorings in heavy seas and ran aground onto rocks close to Weston-super-Mare.

The volunteer crew of the RNLI Weston Lifeboat were called out at just before 8am yesterday (27 July).

The yacht had drifted from Weston Bay before running aground at Anchor Head near to the Marine Lake.

The RNLI Weston Lifeboat crew were joined by coastguard colleagues.

After assessing that the two people on board were safe and well, it was then decided to tow the yacht to safety.

A spokesman for RNLI Weston Lifeboat said: “After arriving on scene and consulting with the person on board its was decided to attach a tow line and refloat the vessel on the flood tide.”

The yacht was then towed to a mooring in the River Axe at Uphill.