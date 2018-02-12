CRN unveils new 50m superyacht Latona

CRN has unveiled the new 50m Latona, a yacht inspired by the company's Superconero built in the 60s

Italian shipyard CRN has launched their newest superyacht, the 50m Latona.

Inspired by the historic Superconero yacht, built by CRN in the 60s, Latona was created by CRN’s

Engineering and Interiors & Design departments with Zuccon International Project.

Built in steel and aluminium, the 50m length, 8.60m beam and five wide decks yacht is all sleek lines and boasts a slender bow with spacious interiors.

With the balcony used for cruising and a large terrace overlooking the sea, the area is open and can be enjoyed when the yacht is

moored. The owner and guests can also enjoy constant sea view thanks to the yacht’s extensive windows.

The floodable garage allows the tender to enter the water without using a davit, and creates an open-air living area integrated into the beach club.

“Every launch is a reason for great pride for the shipyard”, stated CRN’s and Ferretti Group’s CEO

Alberto Galassi. “This complex, magnificent, 50 meters construction, realizes the desire of a selective and

resolute owner, who has turned to the expertise and the ability of CRN to build his personal project, turning

his vision into a magnificent vessel.”

Latona 50 meters was launched in a private ceremony and will have its world premiere at the Monaco Yacht Show 2018.