Pictures: Expleo unveils IntimiSEA, their new 100m superyacht concept

Design group Expleo have released images of their new 100m superyacht concept, created with fun and entertainment in mind

Design studio Expleo, founded by husband and wife team Demetrius Tanase and Dana Tanase, product designer and graphic designer respectively, have revealed their stunning design concept for a 100m superyacht, IntimiSEA.

The superyacht can accommodate up to 12 guests and 24 crew, plus the captain.

The owner suite is located on on the higher deck and a deck below is specifically designed for fun and entertainment.

Featuring a sunbath, swimming pool with slides, party room, dining space, spa and gym, as well as a wellness area, games and casino room, the lower deck has everything to have fun at sea. Throw in an amphitheatre and IntimiSEA has just about everything you need for lavish entertaining on board.

If that’s not enough, there’s also an amphitheatre where guests can enjoy a play or a concert and a cinema with seating for up to 45 people.

The IntimiSEA project has been “driven by the desire for comfort, feelings, and entertainment”. The idea is for guests to have the best time of their lives and to do so in comfort and style.

Specifications:

Length: aprox 100m / Beam: aprox 15m / Draft :aprox 4m / Cruising speed:16 Knots / Accommodation : 12 guests / Crew: 24& captain