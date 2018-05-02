Green Expedition: The 65m luxury eco yacht that can seamlessly sail through Antartica

Green Expedition has been designed for total luxury at sea, whilst respecting nature, thanks to its impressive green credentials

Born from a collaboration between designer Dennis Ingemansson and the German Ned Ship Group, who specialise in zero emission yachts and solar powered boats, Green Expedition is a stunning 65m yacht with some truly impressive green credentials.

Green Expedition’s eco-friendly features boats solar cells, skysail, wave turbines and onboard recycling systems.

The solar panel area covers 150 square meters, and the helicopter platform can be converted to add an additional 60 square meters of solar cells. The skysail allows for energy efficient movement together with the retractable wind turbines.

The yacht is built with sturdiness and durability in mind and its steel hull construction has been assigned a ICE 1A classification to handle ice. Green Expedition can in fact sail through difficult icy areas like Antarctica and Alaska, and choppy seas.

For safety, during storms and bad weather, all equipment such as tenders, toys and even the helicopter can be moved from the aft part and stored to a protected area to be designed with the owner.

The yacht sleeps up to eight guests, four in four cabins and four more in the large master cabin, four crew, two officers and one captain.

The captain’s deck is designed as an ultra-modern penthouse, where guests can enjoy dinner and socialise whilst enjoying an impressive 360 degrees ocean view.

The yacht also boasts a diving centre with submarines and a decompression chamber.

Technical specifications:



LENGTH OVERALL: 65,00m / 213ft

BEAM: 14m / 46ft

DRAFT: 3,50m

GROSS TONNAGE: 1400 GT

ICE CLASSIFICATION: 1A Class

MATERIAL: Steel hull and a composite superstructure

ENGINE TYPE: Hybrid Power System

POSITION: Dynamic Position System

GREEN FEATURES: Up to 210 square meters area of solar cells + retractable wind turbines + skysails + onboard recyclable systems + retractable wave turbines

MAX SPEED: 15 knots

NAUTICAL RANGE: +6000nm at 12 knots

GUESTS: 8 guests in 4 guest rooms + 4 guests in double owner suite

CREW: 4 Crew + 2 Officers + 1 Captain

HELICOPTER HANGAR: Eurocopter 135 or similar size / maximum heli length 11,00m

HULL COLOUR: The vessel is available in a variety of colours.